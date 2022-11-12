Ohio State’s Xavier Johnson breaks dazzling 71-yard TD run

Ohio State is back in form against Indiana.

Due to injuries, the Buckeyes were deep on their depth chart at running back.

It didn’t matter against the overmatched Hoosiers.

Watch as wide receive Xavier Johnson takes a handoff after lining up in the backfield and manages to make virtually the entire Indiana defense miss on his way to a 71-yard touchdown run Saturday in Columbus.

Xavier Johnson might've just made the entire defense miss a tackle 😅 He breaks off for a 71-yard TD for @OhioStateFB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zkpnYtu6En — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Fellow wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. shows he can block as well as catch.

This block by Marvin Harrison Jr. during Xavier Johnson's TD run 😤🔥@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/qBVJbfOrSe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire