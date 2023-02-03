Ohio State wrestling set for top five matchup vs. Penn State. How to watch, stream the match.

Football might be king in Columbus, Ohio with THE Ohio State University, but there are other sports that do just fine on their own thank you very much. One of those is the wrestling program which has been an annual top-ten squad and even brought home a national title in 2015 under head coach Tom Ryan. There have been several runner-ups in the Big Ten and nationally to speak of.

Well, the Buckeyes are at it again, ranked No. 5 and looking to bring along a young core of wrestlers and challenge programs like Iowa and Penn State in the future. But before that, the Buckeyes are looking to make a splash in the here and now and have a chance to do that on Friday night when they take on the No. 1 ranked Nittany Lions at the Covelli Center.

You might be a wrestling fan, or maybe not, but either way, it’s two of the best teams in the country doing battle in Columbus, Ohio, with some scarlet and gray mixed in. We’ve got everything you need to know to find the game and root for the Buckeyes to shock the college wrestling world.

Basic info

When: Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

