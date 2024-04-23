Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan involved in car accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan was involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning on his way to campus, the school’s athletic department said.

Ryan was transported to Wexner Medical Center, and his injuries are not life-threatening. No one else was hurt.

“University and department of athletics staff members have Tom and his family in their thoughts,” the statement said.

Ryan has been Ohio State’s wrestling coach since the 2006, and he has led the Buckeyes to a top eight finish in 13 of the last 14 NCAA championships, including a national championship in 2015. This past season, he guided sophomore Jesse Mendez to an individual title in the 141-pound weight class.

