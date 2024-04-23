Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan involved in non-life-threatening car accident

Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan was involved in an automobile accident Tuesday morning.

According to the Ohio State athletic department, Ryan was transported to Wexner Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Per Ohio State, no one else was hurt at the scene.

Ryan has been the head coach for Ohio State's wrestling program since 2006. He led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2015 with runner-up finishes in 2008, 2009, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

His teams have had top-three finishes seven times.

Ohio State Wrestling coach Tom Ryan watches his team against Penn State during their duel at St. John Arena in Columbus, Ohio on February 8, 2019. [Kyle Robertson/Dispatch]

At least 10 athletes in all 10 weight classes have qualified for the NCAA Tournament under Ryan's leadership at Ohio State.

Ryan is a two-time NCAA Head Coach of the Year and three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year and Intermat National Coach of the Year.

In 2023-24, the Buckeyes finished eighth in the NCAA championships and fifth in the Big Ten.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Tom Ryan, Ohio State wrestling coach, involved in car accident