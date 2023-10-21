Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. impresses with huge game vs Penn State

There is no denying the Ohio State offense is now what it has been in recent years. There is no top-tier quarterback or blue-chip running back to help carry the load. But the Buckeyes do have a Maserati.

Marvin “Maserati” Harrison Jr. rose to the occasion on Saturday against Penn State and despite the struggles by quarterback Kyle McCord, threw the offense on his back to push the Buckeyes to the win.

Harrison finished with a career-high 11 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown. This might not be his best performance of the season statistically but it is games like this that NFL teams point to when they consider if a receiver is worth a Top Five pick.

Marvin Harrison Jr has looked like the best player in College Football today⭐️ pic.twitter.com/C23FWhW2E9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 21, 2023

At this point, the gap between Harrison and whoever you consider the second-best wide receiver in the country is widening. And that is with all due respect to guys like LSU’s Malik Nabers, Florida State’s Keon Coleman and Washington’s Rome Odunze. All great players but Harrison is the guy you draft and know even as a rookie he will make his new team better from day one.

