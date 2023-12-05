Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. named 1 of 4 Heisman Trophy finalists

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named a finalist for this year’s Heisman Trophy.

The other finalists announced were quarterbacks. They include LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

The Buckeyes have now had Heisman Trophy finalists in five of the last six seasons.

Ohio State’s last Heisman Trophy winner was Troy Smith back in 2006.

Harrison is coming off a year where he set a school record for the most 100-yard receiving games with 15 games during his three-year career.

He is tied for second in the country with 14 touchdowns and ranked in the top 10 in receiving yards with 1,210.

Harrison was named the Big Ten’s 2023 Offensive Player of the Year and Wide Receiver of the Year last week. He is also a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

The winner will be announced Saturday night in New York City at 8 p.m.