Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. about to crash the Heisman party

The Heisman Trophy is intended to go to the best play in the country in college football. There are no rules about it can only be a quarterback or even that it has to be a player on the best team. Having said that, it never hurts to be either one.

But this year, one of those rules is out the window. Ohio State is only ranked No. 3 in the current College Football Playoff rankings but they have the best player in the country and it is not a quarterback. If you have been paying any attention you know that the most outstanding football player in the country this year has been Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

In 10 games, Harrison has 59 receptions for 1,063 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. Harrison also has two rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown. No player in the country draws more defensive attention than Harrison and despite a very average offense around him, he continues to produce.

