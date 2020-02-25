Ohio State WR K.J. Hill says it would 'be great' to play with Dwayne Haskins again

INDIANAPOLIS - The Redskins hit it big last year taking Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the third round of the NFL Draft, and it seems possible another Buckeye wideout could head to Washington this year.

K.J. Hill, 6-foot, 195 lb., just finished his senior season in Columbus as the Buckeyes all-time leading receiver. That's a major accomplishment, but more importantly for Redskins fans, Hill considers Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins one of his best friends. On top of that, Hill has already met with Redskins officials twice in this year's pre-draft process, both at the Senior Bowl and this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Both McLaurin and Haskins reached out to Hill last year, where interestingly his numbers dipped a bit from the 2018 season when all three were played together. As a junior that year paired up with Haskins, Hill posted 70 catches for 885 yards and six touchdowns - he actually outproduced McLaurin by nearly 200 yards. In 2019, with Haskins in the NFL and the more running-focused Justin Fields at quarterback for Ohio State, Hill's numbers dipped to 57 catches for 636 yards with 10 TDs.

It's hard to know what will happen in the NFL Draft, very hard, but in some ways, Hill draws striking similarities to McLaurin last year. At Ohio State, there are so many good players that the numbers don't stand out. Both players pride themselves on route running and special teams. And just like last season when McLaurin lasted to the third round, projections are similar for Hill this year.

Ok this is kind of crazy pic.twitter.com/L0V17e7qgs — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 25, 2020

Of course, McLaurin exploded on the scene for the Redskins last year, going for more than 900 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie. Going into 2020, he's locked in the Redskins WR1 spot and fellow 2019 rookie Steven Sims looks to have the slot WR role locked up. Another 2019 rookie, Kelvin Harmon, could be the guy opposite McLaurin but the Redskins still need to add talent at the wideout spot.

As cool as the Haskins/McLaurin/Hill reunion story seems, the Redskins will meet with more than a dozen potential receiver draft picks between the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine. It does say something that Washington met with Hill at both events, but there are lots and lots of good prospects.

Some will debate what Hill's role will be in the NFL if he is just a slot player or can make it on the outside. Whatever happens and where ever Hill lands, just remember some experts said the same thing about McLaurin this time last year.

Ohio State WR K.J. Hill says it would 'be great' to play with Dwayne Haskins again originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington