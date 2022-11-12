Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba out again vs. Indiana

Ohio State again will be without star RB TreVeyon Henderson and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba; and RT Dawand Jones is a game time decision for today’s game vs Indiana. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 12, 2022

Ohio State will once again be without Jaxon Smith-Njigba this week, as the star wide receiver misses yet another game due to injury.

Smith-Njigba and Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson will both miss Saturday’s game against Indiana, per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

One of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class heading into this season, Smith-Njigba has missed most of the year with multiple injuries. It remains to be seen how much, if at all, his extended absence will end up impacting his draft stock after the season.

