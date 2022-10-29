Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hamstring) out vs. Penn State

Sources: Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play today against Penn State. He didn’t practice this week, didn’t travel to the game and his return timetable is uncertain. https://t.co/wNOU5SoKiB — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 29, 2022

Ohio State will once again be without their top pass-catcher this week.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss Saturday’s big test against Penn State, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Smith-Njigba is still dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, and has spent most of the season banged up so far.

He’s still considered one of the top receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class, so hopefully, he’s able to return to full strength at some point this year.

