Ohio State WR C.J. Saunders arrested for violating curfew after Columbus protest

Ohio State wide receiver C.J. Saunders was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday night for violating curfew.

The 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew was imposed in response to protests throughout the city that emerged following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last week. The curfew was first put in place in Columbus on Saturday.

According to Eleven Warriors, Saunders was arrested around 10:45 p.m. near OSU’s campus. Saunders was booked into the Franklin County Jail and posted bond on Tuesday morning. He has an arraignment on a misdemeanor charge of violating curfew scheduled for Thursday morning.

It is not clear if Saunders was participating in the protests. From 11W:

According to the arrest report obtained by Eleven Warriors, Saunders was walking from North High Street on West Northwood Avenue at approximately 10:45 p.m. when he was detained by a Columbus Police officer enforcing the city-wide curfew. A 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew has been in place in Columbus since Saturday in response to daily protests that have taken place in the city since last week's killing of George Floyd.

“Officers had just dispersed a crowd in violation of the curfew,” per the arrest report.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver C.J. Saunders was arrested Monday night for violating curfew in Columbus. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Saunders arrived at Ohio State as a walk-on before eventually earning a scholarship. During his time with the Buckeyes, Saunders has totaled 27 receptions for 294 yards and a touchdown.

Saunders was named a team captain prior to the 2019 season, but ended up missing the season due to injuries. An attempt to return for a sixth year of eligibility in 2020 via a medical hardship waiver has been in the works.

Saunders was one of 16 Ohio State players to appear in a Black Lives Matter video posted from the school’s football social media account on Monday.

Several of Saunders’ teammates spoke out on his behalf on social media.

Story continues

CJ a real one too 💯 He’s a captain of this football team for a reason — Teradja Mitchell (@teradja_) June 2, 2020

C.J. has always been a real one✊🏽 https://t.co/lEREXQBLkx — Branden Bowen (@BrandenBowen) June 2, 2020

C.J. One of the realest dudes I know 💯 https://t.co/p8WgZyYJn3 — Zachary Uchiha (@zacharrison_) June 2, 2020

More from Yahoo Sports: