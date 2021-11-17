Would Ohio State WR Chris Olave make sense for the Raiders?

The Raiders will be in the wide receiver market once again in 2022. After Henry Ruggs III was released from the team a few weeks ago following a tragic accident, the Raiders need someone who can win on the outside and can complement Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow.

Will the Raiders look to free agency to address that need or the draft? The best bet is the draft as they could get some nice value anywhere in the first round.

One possible option is Ohio State’s Chris Olave, who seems like a sure-fire first-round pick. He was recently mocked to the Raiders by ESPN’s Jordan Reid. Here is what he had to say about the possible fit between Olave and Las Vegas:

“In previous years, these have been general manager Mike Mayock’s requirements for first-round picks: being a senior, having production and playing at a blue-blood program. After the release of 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs, the Raiders quickly scrambled to sign veteran DeSean Jackson. Olave, who has 11 touchdown catches this season, is a natural fit as a replacement for an organization that values speed. Olave could be a downfield threat to help Derek Carr.”

Olave went back to school for his senior season in 2021 and he has been incredibly productive. In nine games, he has caught 51 passes for 708 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his career, he has scored 33 touchdowns.

While Olave doesn’t have the raw speed of someone like Ruggs or Jackson (projected to run a 4.42), he does have enough to keep defenses honest. He’s also a much better route runner than those two players and would fit nicely with Derek Carr.

The Raiders will be searching for wide receiver help this offseason and Olave is one of the top names to watch. Keep an eye on him closely throughout the rest of the college football season and through the draft process.

