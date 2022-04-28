Ohio State WR Chris Olave confirms virtual pre-draft meetings with Packers

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, a potential first-round pick for the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL draft, confirmed he’s had virtual meetings with the Packers during the pre-draft process.

“I had conversations with the Packers, a lot. We had a couple of Zooms, I talked to them a little bit,” Olave told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio.

The Packers hold two picks (No. 22, No. 28) in the first round and have a massive need for a receiver after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Olave, who is possibly the best route-runner in the class and also ran 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, could give the Packers a receiver capable of creating separation and producing big plays down the field.

There’s no guarantee Olave will be available when the Packers come on the clock on Thursday night. He’ll be the top receiver on the board for some teams. It’s possible a trade-up scenario could help Brian Gutekunst get into a position to take Olave earlier in the first round.

The fit in Green Bay is just about perfect. While a little undersized (187 pounds), Olave is lightning quick and a smooth, precise route-runner – giving him a pro-ready profile and the potential of stepping in right away and producing at a high level for a receiver-needy team like the Packers. Teaming Olave with Aaron Rodgers could give the Buckeye star a chance to become a Greg Jennings-like receiver weapon in the NFL.

Olave couldn’t contain his excitement about the possibility of being a teammate of Rodgers, who he thinks is the best quarterback ever – even over seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

“That would be crazy,” Olave said. “Watching him growing up, I always thought he was the best ever. Best quarterback ever. To be able to be on the field with him would be huge.”

He’d cherish the chance to play with the four-time NFL MVP.

“Everything he does is different,” Olave said. “Just watching him play, everyone would want to play with him.”

Olave caught 35 touchdown passes at Ohio State, setting a new school record. He was named an All-American after hauling in 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2021 season.

