Ohio State WR Caleb Burton blown away by his Auburn visit

One of the positions that Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze hopes to enhance this offseason is wide receiver. He took a step in the right direction last weekend by bringing in two candidates for a visit.

Former Colorado playmaker Montana Lemonious-Craig commenced the weekend by visiting campus on Saturday, with former Ohio State receiver Caleb Burton stopping by on Sunday.

The latter says that he truly came away impressed with his visit.

“Personally, I didn’t think it was going to be this nice,” Burton said of Auburn’s Woltosz Football Performance Center. “I’ve never even heard about this facility or ever seen it and it’s really nice.”

While on campus, Burton took a tour and had the chance to sit down with wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. He tells Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover that he gelled well with Davis, and was able to learn new things.

Burton was a highly-touted recruit out of Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas in the 2022 recruiting class. He was a four-star receiver according to 247Sports, and was the No. 22 overall prospect from the state of Texas for the cycle.

However, he has not had the chance to see the field at Ohio State and is looking to make a name for himself at a new place. Burton received an Auburn offer on April 22, 2020, a few months before ultimately committing to Ohio State.

