Ohio State women’s rowing finishes No. 6 at 2021 NCAA Rowing Championships

The Ohio State women’s rowing team finished No. 6 at the 2021 NCAA Rowing Championships over the weekend at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida.

Ohio State has now finished in the Top 6 in each of the last nine NCAA Team Championships. Leading the way for Ohio State were the 2V8 and 1V4 teams, which finished fourth and fifth in their races. The 1V8 finished first in the petite finals to take No.7 nationally for a solid Sunday of racing.

For the 1V4 group had to get by an arch-rival to solidify their sixth consecutive top-five finish at the national level. They put down a time of 7:14.244 time that placed them just ahead of No. 6 Michigan (7:15.716) by a razor-thin margin of just over a second.

The Buckeyes finished in the No. 6 spot in the 2021 NCAA Team Rowing Championships after a pair of Top 5 individual boat efforts Sunday in Sarasota, Florida. For complete race results and final team standings go to: https://t.co/GZeVFG1cTz#GoBuckeyes — OSU Women's Rowing (@OhioStateWROW) May 30, 2021

The finish was a solid showing in the back-to-back nationals, with Ohio State placing fifth overall in 2019.