Ohio State women’s basketball vs. North Carolina: How to watch, stream the game

The Buckeyes started slowly in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before flipping a switch in the second half to beat James Madison on Saturday. The women’s basketball team now faces No. 6 seed North Carolina in the round of 32.

The Tar Heels held on for a two-point win over St. John’s on Saturday afternoon. UNC was a middle-of-the-pack team in the Atlantic Coast Conference and bowed out to Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The Heels (22-10) are led by junior guard Deja Kelly who despite her small stature leads the team in scoring at 16.3 ppg.

Even with Kelly leading the way, North Carolina is well rounded with two others averaging over 13 points per game. The Tar Heels are also a solid defensive team, holding opponents to fewer than 60 points per game.

It should be a fun one to watch as the high-powered Buckeye offense looks to bully UNC and find its way back to the Sweet 16. Here’s how to catch all the action.

Join us in the Schott on Monday at 4 p.m. ET as the Buckeyes face North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament ‼️ If you're not in Columbus, the game will be on ESPN! 🔗: https://t.co/WA1gYnnCWN

🎟️: https://t.co/LhZKgDCXhd#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/JT8rzeolo1 — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) March 19, 2023

Basic info

When: Monday, March 20, at 4 p.m. EDT

Where: Schottenstein Center (Columbus, Ohio)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

More!

Ranking Big Ten basketball programs by most NCAA Tournament wins all-time Sean McNeil says goodbye to Ohio State, college basketball A former Buckeye is signed by the Lions to continue long snapper career Ohio State football class of 2023 scouting report: Tight end Jelani Thurman Ohio State women's basketball vs. James Madison NCAA photo gallery

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire