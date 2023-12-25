Ohio State to be without important starter for Cotton Bowl

By the time the Ohio State football team takes the field in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri, it will have been over one month since it lost the last regular-season game against Michigan. That means there has been plenty of time for some bumps and bruises to heal, not only physically, but no doubt psychologically as well.

However, there’s one important member of the secondary that still won’t be ready to suit up and play, and that’s safety Lathan Ransom. That news was broken during OSU head coach Ryan Day’s Cotton Bowl arrival press conference on Saturday.

It continues the multiple week — and now multiple month — injury Ransom sustained when he had to leave the game against Wisconsin back on October 29. Before being sidelined, Ransom racked up 34 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and also notched an interception.

So who will fill in for Ransom? Most likely the same guy that got the nod when he was sidelined, sophomore Sonny Styles. However, with some of the transfer portal subtractions, the depth behind him is now thin. Kye Stokes and Cam Martinez were both sucked in and out of the transfer portal, so that leaves just Josh Proctor, Malik Hartford, and Ja’Had Carter as the other three safeties available to play in Dallas.

Ohio State can most likely absorb the depth, but we are also still awaiting word on any opt outs leading up to game day, but so far, Ohio State looks to be in pretty good shape according to comments Day and other players have made thus far.

