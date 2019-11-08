Ohio State will be without Chase Young for game against Maryland

When the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field on Saturday against Maryland, they will be without their best player. Defensive end and potential Heisman finalist Chase Young is being held out of Saturday's game due to a potential NCAA violation, the school announced Friday.

Young will not play because of "a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into," the school said in a statement. The specific issue was not disclosed, but Young took to Twitter saying it stems from a loan he received from a family friend.

The junior lineman is arguably the most dominant player in college football and leads the nation in sacks with 13.5 in just eight games. He tied Ohio State's single-game record for sacks (four) in the team's last game against Wisconsin. He is considered one of the top NFL prospects in the nation and a potential No. 1 overall pick.

The news of Young's suspension is a massive boost for a Maryland offense that is currently stuck in neutral.

Injuries and inconsistent play have muddled up the quarterback position and the offensive line is struggling to protect whoever does line up under center.

Michigan recorded four sacks last week against the Terps. Maryland managed to drive into the red zone twice and twice they were turned away with zero points because of the offensive line's inability to protect Josh Jackson.

On the first opportunity, Jackson was hit in the backfield as he threw the ball, resulting in an interception. In the second quarter, Jackson was sacked on third down resulting in a nine-yard loss. That turned what would have been a 28-yard field goal attempt into a 37-yarder which kicker Joseph Petrino missed.

Knowing this, it was hard to imagine how the Terps planned to slow down Young who has faced better lines than the Terps' and blew through them with relative ease. While a program like Ohio State is deep at every position and Young's replacement will likely be good enough to start for most other college football teams, losing your best player would be a blow for any team and it perhaps could open the Terps up to pass more.

While passing the ball has been a struggle of late and it was the run game last year that dominated in Maryland's near upset of the Buckeyes, games like last week in which Jackson completed only nine passes for 97 yards is just not going to cut it.

