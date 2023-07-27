Ohio State and Wisconsin set to square off in primetime matchup

Ohio State is busy preparing for the upcoming season and working hard to get back to the top of the Big Ten and back to the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes will have their work cut out for them this year with tough road games at Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Michigan. That road just got a little more difficult when it was announced earlier this week that the game in Madison will have a 7:30 p.m. EST start time.

Playing at Wisconsin was already going to be a tough task. Camp Randall can be a raucous environment and the Badger faithful can be unrelenting. Now the Bucks will have to go into that environment at night where it’s guaranteed to be electric.

BREAKING: Ohio State is Set to play Wisconsin at 7:30 On NBC ANOTHER Prime Time Game for the Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/6h7OKtcNwc — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) July 26, 2023

Buckeye fans know the advantage it gives when we get night games in the ‘Shoe. There just seems to be a little more energy and the Badgers will be counting on the same from their fans.

Even though Wisconsin had a bit of a down year last season, Buckeye great Luke Fickell will have the Badgers ready for a fight. A win over OSU would be a marquee win in Fickell’s first season as head coach.

The game will take place on October 28 and will air on NBC.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire