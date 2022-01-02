Ohio State Wins Rose Bowl Over Utah: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Ohio State beat Utah to win the Rose Bowl. 5 thoughts and analysis of the game, and what it all means.

Ohio State beat Utah 48-45: Rose Bowl 5 Things That Matter

Prediction: Ohio State 36, Utah 30

Line: Ohio State -4, o/u: 64

Final Score: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

5. Ohio State still had guys

The narrative before this was all about the opt-outs.

Ohio State lost a few key defensive players, and not having NFL-caliber WRs Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson was supposed to be a problem, but …

It’s Ohio State. There are more stars waiting for a turn.

That’s the difference between an Ohio State and just about everyone outside of the Alabamas and Georgias of the world. Of course the opt-outs matter to a certain extent, but the Next Man Up is often the Next Five-Star Talent Up.

The defense finally meshed in the second half, the underused star parts like WR Marvin Harrison Jr. – 6 catches, 71 yards, 3 touchdowns – and Emeka Egbuka made a whole slew of big plays, and when it came down to it, Ohio State had the talent to overcome the energy, toughness, and fight of Utah.

Oh, and then there’s this …

4. The Jaxon Smith-Njigba performance

3. Utah couldn’t deliver the knockout punch

2. It might not have been a CFP game, but …

1. The Rose Bowl is still the Rose Bowl

4. The Jaxon Smith-Njigba performance

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud completed 37-of-46 passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns with one pick that didn’t turn out to matter all that much, and this will forever be known as the Jaxon Smith-Njigba game.

Not eligible to turn pro yet, Smith-Njigba – acknowledged by Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson as the star of the receiving corps – was asked to take over as the new main man for the passing game, and he did just that.

It’s not that the Utes adjusted. The 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns were spread out through the whole game – and it could’ve been more. He had a possible touchdown punched out for a fumble and a touchback, but that was a mere blip on a masterpiece.

Olave led the team with 13 touchdown catches, and Wilson was second on the team with 12 receiving scores, but Smith-Njigba led the team with 80 catches for 1,259 yards and six scores before this.

He didn’t have his top guys around him to take the heat off. Utah had to cover one guy, and it had no prayer of doing it.

3. Utah couldn’t deliver the knockout punch

Utah got up 14-0, and it wasn’t enough.

It answered a Jaxon Smith-Njigba home run touchdown catch with a brilliant Britain Covey kickoff return for a score.

It wasn’t enough.

It answered yet another Smith-Njigba monster touchdown catch with Cameron Rising barreling through the line on fourth down for a fantastic 62-yard score and a 35-21 halftime lead.

It wasn’t enough.

Even when things weren’t going well, Utah was still able to get up ten late in the third quarter, but the defense couldn’t hold on as CJ Stroud and the offense kept on coming.

Against just about anyone else – like, say, Oregon – Utah did more than enough to put this game away, and it showed the resiliency late when Rising was banged up to tie it up at 45 with under two minutes to go.

But Ohio State’s offense, Stroud, and Smith-Njigba were too good.

It’s a horrific cliché, but it’s true – there weren’t any losers in this. Utah was right there up until the final seconds and it put on one amazing show.

2. It might not have been a College Football Playoff game, but …

It should’ve been a College Football Playoff game.

Off-topic for a moment, imagine if this type of game was part of an expanded 12-team playoff? As is it was an all-time great bowl game, but the intensity and the stakes would’ve gone up a whole other level if …

That’s for another day. As is, it was everything you could’ve wanted.

Lots and lots of offense, lots and lots of big plays, drama, momentum swings, and performances that will be remembered for forever.

Stroud and Smith-Njigba will be the signature stars, but before getting hurt, Utah QB Cameron Rising was 17-of-22 for 214 yards and two scores, and he ran for a game-high 92 yards and a score.

Ohio State PK Noah Ruggles hit the game-winning field goal, Utah P Cameron Peasley was solid at getting the ball inside the 20, Utah TE Brant Kuithe caught six passes for 77 yards, and on and on and on.

Close to 1,200 yards of total offense, over ten yards per pass attempt combined, well over five yards per carry, and it all happened in …

1. The Rose Bowl is still the Rose Bowl

It’s been memory-dumped, but last year’s Rose Bowl was technically played in Arlington, Texas. It was called the Rose Bowl – Alabama dropped Notre Dame in a College Football Playoff semifinal – but that wasn’t the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl is New Year’s Day. It’s America lying on its couch and watching the best optics in all of sports – yes, The Masters, I’m aware of your work.

The Rose Bowl is … the Rose Bowl. There’s nothing like it, and because I haven’t gone cornball enough in all of this, it really is one of those Bucket Li … I can’t even finish the term it’s so bad, but you know what I’m talking about. You HAVE to be there to see it all if you’re a sports fan.

It’s the tradition, it’s the game on in the afternoon that the rest of your family might actually watch, and sometimes it delivers something like that.

You don’t have to be a die-hard college football fan to have enjoyed just about everything about that game. It was wild and fast-paced and full of thrills, and it all happened on – yeah, College Football Playoff, I see you – the most iconic stage the sport has to offer.

You may or may not believe that bowl games matter, but this Rose Bowl certainly did.

