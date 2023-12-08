Ohio State wide receiver undecided on playing in Cotton Bowl, return for 2024

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is undecided about whether he will play in the Cotton Bowl or return next year for his senior season.

He spoke with reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

Harrison said there are two goals: beating Michigan and winning a Big Ten title are motivators for coming back and leaving the door open.

“Still undecided,” he said Thursday. “Coming into this year, I wanted to beat that team up north and win the Big Ten Championship and obviously I did not do that this year. I think it’s a great motive to come back if that’s what I decide to do.”

Harrison caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns this season as the Buckeyes went 11-1.

He is one of four finalists named for the Heisman Trophy award and the only wide receiver to be chosen.

The announcement will be aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Ohio State plays Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on December 29 at 8 p.m. in Irving, Texas.