Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming enters transfer portal

It has been a rough stretch for Ohio State football fans the past few days as the Buckeyes missed the College Football Playoff on Sunday and are now losing players to transfer portal.

The most notable Buckeye to hit the portal is starting quarterback, Kyle McCord, who announced his decision Monday morning. Now, a second starter from this season is entering the transfer portal as Julian Fleming announced he will be entering the portal after four seasons as a Buckeye.

Fleming has started for Ohio State in each of the last two seasons after arriving on campus as a five-star recruit in the 2020 class.

In 2022, Fleming was third on the team in receiving yards, putting up 533 yards and six touchdowns. This season, Fleming is fourth in receiving yards with 270 and has also provided good contributions with his run blocking.

Thank you Buckeye Nation! pic.twitter.com/THoa38vXji — Julian Fleming (@julian_040) December 4, 2023

It’s unfortunate that Fleming won’t be wearing scarlet and gray next season, but Buckeye nation is appreciative of Fleming’s contributions for four years and wish him the best of luck moving forward in his career.

With Fleming entering the transfer portal and Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka likely to enter the 2024 NFL draft as projected first round picks, Ohio State will likely look for young players to step up in the wide receiver room next year.

Luckily, with how well the Buckeyes have recruited at wide receiver they are in a good position to reload at the position.

Carnell Tate has a lot of potential and already played quite a bit as a true freshman as he has 260 yards and a touchdown this season. Brandon Inniss, Noah Rogers, and Bryson Rodgers also highlight a strong 2023 wide receiver recruiting class.

Committed to play for the Buckeyes out of the 2024 class includes top overall recruit Jeremiah Smith, five-star Mylan Graham, and top 100 overall recruit Jeremiah McClellan.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Evan Bachman on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire