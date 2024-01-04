Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming announces he's transferring to Penn State

Jan. 3—Julian Fleming, the former Southern Columbia High School star who spent the last four seasons at Ohio State, announced Wednesday that he's transferring to Penn State.

The 6-2, 210-pound Fleming was the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class and a two-time Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.

He caught 80 passes for 990 yards and seven touchdowns for the Buckeyes while playing behind such wide receivers as Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Fleming's best season at Ohio State came in 2022 when he made 34 catches for 533 yards and six touchdowns. He had 26 receptions for 270 yards this season.

He chose to transfer to Penn State over Nebraska after picking Ohio State over the Nittany Lions in 2020.

Fleming fills one of the Lions' greatest needs.

His announcement came on a day when it was learned that wide receiver Dante Cephas has decided to enter the transfer portal. Cephas transferred from Kent State last year and made just 22 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He did not play in the Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith was Penn State's leading receiver with 53 receptions for 673 yards and four touchdowns, but he had just two catches in the last four games, including none in the Peach Bowl.

No other wide receiver had more than 19 catches for the Lions.

In other news, cornerback Kalen King announced, as expected, that he's declaring for the NFL draft. King sat out the Peach Bowl after being named to the All-Big Ten second team this season.