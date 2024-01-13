Ohio State wide receiver has change of heart, won’t transfer from program

Ohio State football has received some great news over the past few days, and that trend continued on Saturday morning.

Wide receiver bryson rodgers entered the transfer portal, but after considering his options, he felt like his best was to stay in Columbus and continue being a Buckeye.

It very much seemed like Rodgers was going to transfer to a program closer to his Florida home, but after taking a visit to the Florida Gators on Friday, he saw that the grass wasn’t greener on the other side. He has yet to make a big impact on the field, but getting him back helps depth for the future.

good morning everyone. I appreciate all the coaches that blessed me with an opportunity to come to their program. This has been no where easy for me. Buckeye nation, with deep reconsideration and thought, I will be returning to The Ohio State University. RELOAD THAT MF CLIP.🥷🏾 pic.twitter.com/85NjAMCZ6Z — Bryson Rodgers (@IBryson13) January 13, 2024

The 2024 season for Ohio State is setting up to be a big one, with many of the players who could have left ultimately ended up staying. You can now add Rodgers to that growing list of Buckeyes who want to make a run at the expanded College Football Playoff.

