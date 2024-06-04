Ohio State to wear all gray alternate uniforms again in 2024

Last season, Ohio State gave fans a new twist on tradition. While some alternate uniforms are met with angst, the all gray unis seemed to get the approval of the majority of fans. So much so, that it was announced that the Bucks will wear the alternate ensemble once again in 2024. This time when Iowa comes to town on October 5.

Ohio State debuted the all grays last year against Michigan State. The Buckeyes dominated Sparty in the game with a 27-7 victory.

OSU will also honor its 2024 Athletics Hall of Fame inductees against the Hawkeyes according to the list of themes for all games. The schedule also lists a home matchup with Nebraska on October 26 as “Scarlet the Shoe.” Could the Buckeyes break out the all-scarlet alternate uniforms for the Cornhuskers? Nothing official as of yet, but don’t be surprised if the Bucks have the scarlet trousers on when they come out of the tunnel for homecoming.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire