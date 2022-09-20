Ohio State to wear all black uniforms for Wisconsin game

It’s now official.

When the Ohio State football program announced that the game against Wisconsin would be a night game and asked for it to be a blackout, we all assumed that the Buckeyes would themselves also wear all black, but that was not confirmed.

Until now — or so it appears.

The Ohio State Football Twitter account teased us Tuesday with a video showing the traditional silver version with the stripe down the middle before it goes dark, revealing the black helmet with scarlet Buckeye leaves. It’s all set to a haunting O-H-I-O chant and music that should get you in the mood.

I have to admit, I had to mute it after having it replay over and over because it kind of gave me an eerie feeling. Hopefully, some Wisconsin players and fans see this and get the same vibe.

blackout activated ✔️ pic.twitter.com/WIZuSEjUCr — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 20, 2022

The Buckeyes have won eight straight over the Badgers and will look to keep the trend going when the game kicks off in the grand ‘ole Horseshoe at 7:30 p.m ET on ABC.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire