Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

After a week where Ohio State looked like a work in progress in a victory over Big Ten foe Indiana on the road, the Buckeyes now head home to Columbus to open up the home campaign against FCS opponent, Youngstown State.

The “Jim Tressel Bowl” isn’t expected to be much of a game, and hopefully Ohio State can work on some things on offense to move the needle in the right direction. After all, things need to amp up towards what’s coming in two weeks against Notre Dame in South Bend.

Before every OSU football matchup, we like to ask our writers what they think the outcome will be, and so here we are in what’s supposed to be a sort of a ho-hum matchup. Here is how our Buckeyes Wire writers each see this one playing out complete with a score prediction.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

Saturdays in the 👟 are almost back 🍿 pic.twitter.com/70EQU7G27R — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 8, 2023

The Prediction

I don’t know whether to feel good or a little disappointed about this matchup. On one hand, Ohio State could use a tune up to continue to improve upon some issues we saw on offense last week. However, on the other, I’m not sure how much better you get by going against an FCS opponent.

Regardless, if this one isn’t over by about halftime, those of us that have been asking for patience with this team as it develops might start to feel a little more apprehensive about what we are seeing on the field. I don’t think that’ll be the case though. Look for the Buckeyes to come out and put the pedal to the medal and race out to a big lead, continue playing some of the starters a little longer than you would expect for some development time, then empty the bench and ride this one out.

Score

Ohio State 52, Youngstown State 10

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

Work week done ‼️ pic.twitter.com/CPLTWq6FSN — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 8, 2023

The Prediction

Let’s keep this short. Ohio State is not going to lose and will not be challenged by Youngstown State. If so, the Buckeyes have much bigger problems than any of us could have imagined.

This one will be over early and will give plenty of opportunity for some of the younger guys to step up and get some situational reps.

Score

Ohio State 56, Youngstown State 10

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 week ✌️ pic.twitter.com/JWCWHhvqVJ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 8, 2023

The Prediction

Ohio State will look to put a more explosive offensive game plan together after its struggles against Indiana last week. Facing an FCS opponent in Youngstown State will help alleviate some of those concerns. I am sure that we will also see the Buckeyes empty the bench which means both Kyle McCord and Devin Brown will see plenty of action. I have a feeling some exciting freshmen like Malik Hartford and Carnell Tate will get extended looks.

Score

Ohio State 56, Youngstown State 7

Michael Chen, Featured Writer

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟐 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐝 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/IpA6PRrilQ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 7, 2023

The Prediction

The Tressel Bowl is this weekend and you have to think that head coach Ryan Day is well aware of the impact that The Senator had on this program. Yes, he’s not coaching the Penguins, but Jim Tressel was the catalyst for getting this program back to winning championships. He made The Game matter, after his predecessor, John Cooper, was nonchalant about the biggest rivalry in all of sports.

Back to this weekend, the Buckeyes shouldn’t have any issues defeating the in-state foes, but I have a feeling that Day will take the gas off the pedal if this starts to get out of hand, which I think it will. Ohio State wins big and there won’t be as many fans complaining Saturday afternoon.

SCORE

Ohio State 45, Youngstown State 6

Evan Bachman, Featured Writer

24 hours until home opener 👀 pic.twitter.com/faPtSl9kEz — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 8, 2023

The Prediction

Considering the talent differential between the Buckeyes and an FCS opponent in Youngstown State, this game is very likely to get out of hand early. A good performance out of Kyle McCord would be big to boost his confidence moving forward this season, especially with a road matchup against Notre Dame coming up in two weeks. I predict we’ll get to see him show off his arm talent on Saturday and instill confidence from Buckeye nation in him moving forward.

Score

Ohio State 42, Youngstown State 3

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire