Ohio State vs. Youngstown State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Ohio State plays Youngstown state on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Buckeyes disappointed many fans and media members with their performance against Indiana on the road last Saturday, but now they come back to Columbus in front of the home fans to work on some things and try to show the improvement you hope to see between Game 1 and Game 2.

Instead of a conference foe — or even and FBS one — OSU plays a nonconference FCS opponent and should take care of business rather handily. Honestly, if not, it may be time to hit the panic button. There’s plenty to watch for, and we know you want to tune in to the game on another Ohio State football Saturday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: Noon p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Ohio State at Youngstown State injury report:

Both teams should be fairly healthy coming off of last week. With Youngstown State being an FCS opponent, there’s not much made available.

Ohio State will be without Kourt Williams for the season and didn’t have the services of a few other depth players last week with receiver Kyion Grayes out as well. We’ll know more when the availability report comes out from the OSU spokesman a couple of hours prior to kickoff.

Players to watch:

Ohio State

Kyle McCord, Quarterback – All eyes will be on McCord again, but this time to see if there are steps forward he makes after a get-your-feet-wet kind of performance at Indiana



2022 stats

20-of-33 (60.6%) for 239 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Youngstown State

Tyshon King, Running Back – If the Penguins are going to hang at all with Ohio State, it’ll have to be able to hand the ball off to King and hope he can get to work. He went over the century mark last week against Valparaiso, and he’ll have to figure out a way to to pound away to control the clock Saturday.

2022 stats

11 carries for 111 yards (10.1 avg.), 2 TDs

