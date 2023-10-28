Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, stream, plus key players

After a dominating defensive performance against Penn State, Ohio State now faces the next challenge of heading out to Madison, Wisconsin, to play a Badgers team that always seems to put up more than a little resistance against the Buckeyes in Camp Randall Stadium. Add the ingredient of it being a night game, and the recipe could be there for another difficult challenge for the Ohio State.

The oddsmakers like OSU by a couple of touchdowns, but you can bet Ryan Day has cautioned his team to be alert and motivated on the road to ward off a potential upset bid.

We’re sure you are planning on tuning into this one, and if so, we’ve got everything you need to know to find the game and watch it on your television or streaming device Saturday.

When and where you should tune in to see the game

Date | Saturday, Oct. 28

Time | 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel | NBC

Player to Watch from both sides

Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back – We’ve been fooled before. An bump or bruise that was supposed to be precautionary turned into a three-week absence by Ohio State’s most dynamic option in the backfield. However, this time rather than feeling good about getting Henderson back in the lineup, we’ve been told he is ready to go. We’ll see just how explosive he is and what he can bring to a running game that’s been a little off track as of late.

2023 stats

44 carries for 295 yards (6.7 avg.), 5 TDs

3 receptions for 45 yards

Wisconsin

Braelon Allen, Running Back – The running back on the opposite sideline also bears watching. Wisconsin will most likely try to get things cranking on the ground early and often with a backup quarterback going against a defense that will get after him. Braelon Allen is a bruising back that can also get out and run a little, and if he can get things going on the ground, the Badgers have a chance to methodically stay in this one and pull off the upset.

2023 stats

120 carries for 704 yards (5.9 avg.), 8 TDs

23 catches for 96 yards (4.2 avg.), 0 TDs

