Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: preview and prediction

The non-conference portion of the season is now over for Ohio State and it’s on to the Big Ten slate. The Buckeyes have taken care of their business so far and have looked like everything we expected.. at least from the offensive side of the ball.

The defense has looked pretty decent, especially considering the Bucks are only three games into a new defensive scheme. There’s always room to grow, but Jim Knowles has to be pleased.

A run-heavy Wisconsin team comes to Columbus for a primetime tilt as the Buckeyes will be wearing the blackout alternate uniform. Can Ohio State’s potent offense move the ball on a stout Badger defense? Can Wisconsin run on a new and improved defensive front? We’ll talk about that and more in our weekly preview and prediction.

Let’s get ready for some Big Ten football!

Records and Broadcast Information

Records

Ohio State (3-0), Wisconsin (2-1)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Network: ABC

Venue: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Capacity: 104,944

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 61-18-5

Last Meeting: Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 34-21 in 2019 (Big Ten Championship Game)

Ohio State Potential Game Plan for Victory

The blueprint to beat Wisconsin is very simple. The defense must be able to stop the run. Graham Mertz has had some flashes of brilliance, but they’ve been few and far between. The two-headed monster of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi on the other hand is a different story.

The Badgers really don’t try to hide what they want to do and that’s run the ball down your throat. They recruit big space-eating linemen who can open up holes and running lanes for some talented backs. Bottom line… they believe they’ll win more games than not if they can control the line of scrimmage. And most games, that’s exactly what they do.

However, this is a different Ohio State defense than the past few years. This team seems to have an edge all across the line and the linebackers are playing fast to the ball. For the most part, I believe the OSU defensive line is more athletic and can get off blocks to keep Allen and Mellusi in check. With that said the Buckeyes need to continue to clean up the pass defense and not give Mertz any reason to feel confident.

Offensively, this will be the best defense the Bucks have seen to date. Wisconsin always has tough, disciplined defenders who play their positions well. I don’t see that being any different this year. The Badger D has only given up a total of 24 points this year and 17 of those came in a three-point loss to Washington State.

However, Bucky hasn’t seen an offense like this. There are simply too many weapons for Wisconsin to keep up. The Badgers may get a stop or two, but they won’t be able to match Ohio State blow for blow.

Two Key Players for Ohio State

Dallan Hayden – Running Back

After TreVeyon Henderson left Saturday’s game with an injury, it left Ohio State with just two scholarship running backs in uniform. With Henderson’s status unclear, true freshman, Dallan Hayden becomes all that more important. Should Henderson not be able to go, Miyan Williams would get the lion’s share of the carries, but Hayden would be counted on for valuable backup minutes. And he showed Saturday he can handle the spotlight.

True freshman Dallan Hayden: ♨️ Filled in for TreVeyon Henderson

♨️ 17 carries

♨️ 108 rushing yards

♨️ 1 touchdown

True freshman Dallan Hayden: ♨️ Filled in for TreVeyon Henderson

♨️ 17 carries

♨️ 108 rushing yards

♨️ 1 touchdown

♨️ Helped OSU drop 77 in Week 3

Steele Chambers – Linebacker

Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg have brought some stability to a linebacker unit that has been anything but stable in the past few years. Wisconsin loves to run and OSU linebackers will need to make a big impact to keep the Badger running game in check. Chambers’ speed will be imperative in keeping Wisconsin from grinding out the clock to keep the Ohio State offense on the sidelines.

Steele chambers with a big TFL of the edge

The Prediction

This is going to be one of those games where Wisconsin really tries to take the air out of the ball and keep the Ohio State offense off the field. The Badgers love to ground and pound, but this Buckeye defense is different. They’ve handled the run very well this season. As a matter of fact, the defense hasn’t allowed a 100-yard runner through three games thus far.

I get it, running the ball is Wisconsin’s bread and butter and they’ve done it consistently better than anyone in the past 20 plus years. Allen may get loose for a couple bigger runs, but the defense will do it’s part to contain the running game.

While the Badgers will limit the time of possesion for the Buckeye offense, C.J. Stroud and company will have no trouble continuing to find the endzone. Ohio State takes care of buisness and black out the Badgers to move to 4-0.

Final Score

Ohio State 42, Wisconsin 20

TIPICO Line

Ohio State -17.5

