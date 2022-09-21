Ohio State vs Wisconsin prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Ohio State vs Wisconsin How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Ohio State (3-0), Wisconsin (2-1)

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

You 100% sure this Ohio State defense is where it needs to be?

It was the biggest topic of conversation around the program this offseason – could the D rise up to a national title level?

It’s been great so far, but Notre Dame, Arkansas State, and Toledo aren’t proper tests to see just how strong this group really is, and now the Badgers are showing up after getting everything rolling against New Mexico State in a 66-7 win.

No, Wisconsin isn’t going to throw for 335 yards like it did last week, but it’s going to pound, and pound, and pound some more. Get ready for the game to slow down a bit as the O tries to hold on to the ball for well over 35 minutes.

And then there’s the other side.

Wisconsin’s defense might not be the best in the nation like it was last year – at least statistically – but it held down Cameron Ward and the Washington State offense, gave up one decent drive against Illinois State, and so far has allowed just one touchdown pass.

Notre Dame was able to hold up against the Buckeye onslaught, and Wisconsin’s defense is even better.

However …

Why Ohio State Will Win

Ohio State isn’t screwing up.

One. The Buckeye offense lost just one fumble against Arkansas State, and that’s it for the turnovers. One. The team got hit with just one penalty in the 77-21 annihilation of a solid Toledo team.

How did Wisconsin lose to Washington State? It turned it over three times and committed 11 penalties. This isn’t a team – or a program – that reacts well to adversity. All it might take is one giveaway and a few third-and-long moments to screw it all up.

Get up early with a few scoring drives, make Graham Mertz have to throw to get Wisconsin back in the game, and bad things are going to happen.

On the other side, as good as the Wisconsin defense might be, it’s about to get hit hard by the Ohio State offense that’s got the balance, the line, and the ability to take over right away.

To do that, it starts with …

What’s Going To Happen

CJ Stroud. 73% completion rate, 941 yards, 11 touchdowns, no interceptions.

Even with Jaxon Smith-Njigba hurting, the machine keeps on rolling, TreyVeon Henderson and Milan Williams are running well, and the offense is operating at a whole other level.

Wisconsin will have a few decent drives with Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi pounding away early, but it’ll all come apart late in the second quarter.

The Buckeyes will start well, sputter as the Badger defense settles in, and then …

Turnover. The Ohio State D will come up with a pick, Stroud will connect on a TD pass three plays later, and that will be that.

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Ohio State 37, Wisconsin 17

Line: Ohio State -19, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

