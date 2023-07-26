Ohio State vs. Wisconsin to kick off in prime time Oct. 28 at Camp Randall Stadium on NBC
Ohio State football has another night game on its schedule.
According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Ohio State's road matchup against Wisconsin Oct. 28 at Camp Randall Stadium will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC.
Ohio State as not played Wisconsin in Madison since the Buckeyes; 30-23 win against the Badgers in 2016.
Ohio State also has prime-time matchup scheduled at Notre Dame Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and at home against Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Both of those games will be televised on NBC.
Ohio State's most recent prime-time road game was a 54-7 win against Indiana in 2021.
Ohio State's matchups with Indiana (3:30 p.m. Sept. 2 on CBS), Youngstown State (12 p.m. Sept. 9 on Big Ten Network), Western Kentucky (4 p.m. Sept. 16 on FOX) and Michigan (12 p.m. Nov. 25 on FOX) also have kickoff times scheduled.
The Buckeyes' matchup against Maryland Oct. 7 will kick off at either 12 p.m. or 3:30 or 4 p.m.
Ohio State football schedule 2023
Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.
Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network
Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX
Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m./4 p.m.
Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey
Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX
