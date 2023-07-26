Ohio State vs. Wisconsin to kick off in prime time Oct. 28 at Camp Randall Stadium on NBC

Ohio State football has another night game on its schedule.

According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Ohio State's road matchup against Wisconsin Oct. 28 at Camp Randall Stadium will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC.

Ohio State as not played Wisconsin in Madison since the Buckeyes; 30-23 win against the Badgers in 2016.

Ohio State also has prime-time matchup scheduled at Notre Dame Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and at home against Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Both of those games will be televised on NBC.

Ohio State's most recent prime-time road game was a 54-7 win against Indiana in 2021.

Ohio State's matchups with Indiana (3:30 p.m. Sept. 2 on CBS), Youngstown State (12 p.m. Sept. 9 on Big Ten Network), Western Kentucky (4 p.m. Sept. 16 on FOX) and Michigan (12 p.m. Nov. 25 on FOX) also have kickoff times scheduled.

The Buckeyes' matchup against Maryland Oct. 7 will kick off at either 12 p.m. or 3:30 or 4 p.m.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m./4 p.m.

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

