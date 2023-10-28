Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

It’s time for another game day Ohio State football fans, and the journey doesn’t get any easier. Despite the Wisconsin Badgers not looking as good as what many thought at the beginning of the year, you can expect their best punch against the top-five Buckeyes in Camp Randall at night. It seems to always work out that way.

Each week, we like to ask our Buckeyes Wire writers to provide their prediction and a little reasoning behind it, and it’s that time of the week once again. Do all five writers think OSU will win, or is there a dissenting voice in there somewhere?

Here’s how each writer predicts the game to go on Saturday complete with a final score and quick synopsis on what we might see unfold.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

Follow Phil Harrison

The Prediction

I worry a little bit about a letdown coming into this one after an emotional and physical contest against Penn State. It’s hard to get up two weeks in a row and this sure seems like a perfect trap game at night, on the road, against a team that likes to rise up against Ohio State.

However, defense travels and there’s some players returning from injury that should provide a boost to the Buckeyes. OSU is the better team and Wisconsin hasn’t looked the part of spoiler this season. I like Ohio State to win this one somewhat comfortably.

Score

Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 17

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟖 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/y8Kp19giSo — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 26, 2023

Follow Mark Russell

The Prediction

The hope is to be playing your best football at the end of the season and that seems to be the trajectory Ohio State is on, improving each week. Wisconsin has been up and down this year, but losing your starting quarterback puts even more pressure on the run game to break free.

The Buckeyes haven’t given up any explosive plays this year, and I don’t see it happening in Madison either. Luke Fickell will have his team ready to face his alma mater, but it will not be enough as Ohio State cruises to 8-0.

Score

Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 13

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 week 8️⃣🔥 pic.twitter.com/SGmwDnCkXw — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 27, 2023

Follow Josh Keatley

The Prediction

It’s a depleted Badger roster that is still making adjustments to the dairy raid offense. Jim Knowles has this Buckeye defense running on all cylinders and despite Wisconsin having some talent on offense, I expect a possible blowout this weekend.

The total is 43.5, which is a scary number considering Ohio State has only been in one contest in which the over hit, but this Buckeye squad is in a groove and I definitely lean toward taking the over.

SCORE

Ohio State 35, Wisconsin 14

Michael Chen, Featured Writer

Work Week Done ✅ pic.twitter.com/OWkBZzMWkv — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 27, 2023

Follow Michael Chen

The Prediction

This has trap game written all over it for Ohio State, facing former Buckeye turned Badger head coach Luke Fickell at night in Camp Randall. I just don’t think that happens. Ryan Day will have this team ready, no outside noise will hurt this team, it actually fires them up. Multiple injured starters back, with the national watching ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings has me feeling like the Buckeyes make a statement on Saturday night.

SCORE

Ohio State 45, Wisconsin 17

Evan Bachman, Featured Writer

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 continues to be written📝 pic.twitter.com/bhYeFPaA8k — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 25, 2023

Follow Evan Bachman

The Prediction

Despite having the edge in talent this isn’t a game the Buckeyes can overlook as Wisconsin is poised to come out ready for this prime time matchup. After a dominant defensive performance from Ohio State against Penn State I expect the unit to ride that momentum into this week and lead the Buckeyes to a road win.

Score

Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 10

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire