Ohio State vs. Wisconsin a blackout this fall?

The fine folks at Ohio State released information on some special events that are taking place during football games this fall, and one of them flew a bit under the radar. We might be speculating here, but the Wisconsin game is listed as “Wear Black.”

Now, that’s meant for the fans, but how many times have we been asked to spread the word about wearing black without the football team also doing so? None that I can recall, and in fact, the last “black-out” was against Michigan State on October 15, 2019, when the team donned the all-blacks and made the Spartans “black and blue” with a 34-10 pounding.

𝕊𝔼ℙ𝕋𝔼𝕄𝔹𝔼ℝ 🏈 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙨 🍀: College Gameday ➕

🐺: Scarlet and Gray Game ➕

🚀: Alumni Band

🦡: Wear Black — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) July 11, 2022

This season, Wisconsin will travel to Columbus on September 24. The game time has not been announced, but it’s on ABC, and with this subtle drop by the OSU athletic department, we might be in store for a night, black-out affair where fans can hopefully troll Badger fans with “Jump Around” again.

As a reminder, here’s what the all-black beauties look like.

