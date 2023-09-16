Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky: stream, injury report, broadcast info

It’s time for the Ohio State football team to take another step on its journey to a special season — or so we hope. The first two weeks were winning ones, but not performances that have future opponents dreading the colors of scarlet and gray.

But now, Ryan Day has named Kyle McCord the official starting quarterback and it’s time to see some improvement against Western Kentucky Saturday to build towards the massive clash with Notre Dame next weekend. But … (star it, highlight it, and bedazzle it) OSU can ill afford to look ahead because the Hilltoppers have one whale of an offense that’s going to test the defense, especially the secondary with a high-flying, sling-it-around-the-field offense.

We know you’re wanting to take this one in and see what kind of progress this team can make from week-to-week, so we have everything you need to know to find and watch the game Saturday afternoon.

Off we go with all of the details, including key players and injury notes.

When and where you should tune in to see the game

Date | Saturday, Sept. 16

Time | 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel | Fox

Live Stream | fuboTV (watch here)

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky injury notes

USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

We say it every week, but we’ll know more when OSU shares the availability report a couple of hours before the game. By now, obviously you are aware that Kourt Williams is out for the season, but there was some encouraging news with Josh Proctor’s availability at safety. Beyond that, there’s not a lot we know about that would be major blow in the two-deep.

Western Kentucky

It’s hard to find any injury information on the Hilltoppers and it’s expected that they will be pretty close to full strength for the visit to Ohio Stadium.

Players to Watch

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Kyle McCord, Quarterback – It seems to be the case every week, but this team is probably going to go as far as it’s quarterback will take it, especially when it comes to those games that have talent equity. We need to see McCord continue to evolve and show that he can push the ball down the field, make good decision, and continue to show the poise we saw last week in the pocket.



2023 stats

34-of-53 (64.2%) for 497 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Western Kentucky

Malaki Corley, Wide Receiver – He’s yet to really get cookin’ yet this year, but you can bet it’s coming. Corley led the country in receiving yards last year, and it wasn’t close. Western Kentucky likes to sling it all over the field and the 5-foot, 11-inch, 210-pounder out of Orange City, Florida should see plenty of targets and plenty of chances to show his separation and game-breaking ability.

2023 stats

4 receptions for 55 yards (13.8 avg.), 0 TDs

