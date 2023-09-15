Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky spread: How much is OSU favored to win by?

Ohio State has not had much success against the spread in its first two games of the 2023 season.

The Buckeyes have failed to cover each of its first two spreads against Indiana (-30.5) and Youngstown State (41.5). And in its second home game of the season, Ohio State faces another significant spread.

According to BetMGM, the Buckeyes are 28.5-point and -10000 money line favorites in its first-ever meeting with Western Kentucky. The over/under for Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky is set at 63.5 points.

Western Kentucky is 1-1 against the spread in 2023, covering its 13-point spread against South Florida last week.

In each of the past two seasons, Ohio State has finished with a 6-6-1 record against the spread after a 4-4 finish in 2020.

Ohio State will kick off against Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. Saturday on FOX.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State 23, Indiana 3

Sept. 9: Ohio State 37, Youngstown State 7

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

