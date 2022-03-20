Ohio State vs. Villanova: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

OK, Ohio State basketball fans. The Buckeyes have gotten some rest, added reinforcements from the M.A.S.H. unit, and proved most of the college basketball world wrong by beating the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers in their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup Friday.

Now, it’s on to the second round to take on No. 2 seed Villanova for a chance to punch a ticket to the Sweet 16. It won’t be an easy task, but if Ohio State can put forth the same defensive effort and timely buckets it did against Loyola-Chicago, there’s a chance to spring the upset.

If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

To catch all the action, remember to tune in to CBS at 2:40 p.m EDT root for OSU to cap off a successful weekend.

What the odds say for Ohio State vs. Villanova

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Villanova -5.5

Money line: Ohio State +180

Over-under: 131.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Ohio State vs. Villanova Injury Report

Center, Zed Key | Probable (ankle) – Key played in the game against Loyola but did not seem full speed. Barring any setback from the game, Key should be available.

Story continues

Forward, Kyle Young | Probable (concussion protocol) – Young also played in the game against Loyola and the Buckeyes were glad to have him back on the floor. Hopefully Young will be available for the Villanova game as well.

Advice and Prediction

Ohio State beats Loyola-Chicago in NCAA Tournament: 5 things we learned

Mar 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) looks to move the ball defended by Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Best Bet

Don’t discount Ohio State’s ability to pull off the upset in this one if it plays anywhere near the defensive game it did against the Ramblers. The combination of these two teams together should result in a low-scoring game. In fact, the Wildcats didn’t get out of the 60s in their last three regular-season games. With the pace of this one, I’d take the under to be below the 131.5 points that has been set. Look for the Buckeyes to make a game of this one, but for Villanova to pull it out.

Prediction: Villanova 67, Ohio State 63

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

[listicle id=46725]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1