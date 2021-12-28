Ohio State vs. Utah: Rose Bowl preview and prediction

It’s been a rough few weeks since Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. But now, it’s time to shake that feeling as the Buckeyes begin preparation for Rose Bowl week and a matchup against the Pac-12 champion Utah Utes.

The Utes are somewhat new to this power five thing and will be making their first-ever appearance in the “Granddaddy of Them All.” On the flip side, this will be the 16th trip to Pasadena for Ohio State.

Don’t let Utah’s 10-3 record fool you. Kyle Whittingham’s club started figuring things out midway through the season and has looked impressive during a six-game winning streak.

Both teams want to set the tone for next season, but only one can come out on top. Time to get ready for the 108th playing of the Rose Bowl Game.

Records and Broadcast Information

Records

Ohio State (10-2), Utah (10-3)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 1

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Network: ESPN

Venue: Rose Bowl(Pasadena, California) Capacity: 92,542

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Ohio State defeated Utah 64-6 in 1986

Ohio State Potential Game Plan for Victory

It would be an understatement to say that for Ohio State to win the Rose Bowl, the team will have to play better than its last outing. While that may be a blatantly obvious statement, it is nonetheless true. The toughness has to make a comeback, most importantly, in the trenches.

The Bucks were dominated on the offensive and defensive lines when they lined up against Michigan in November. Utah brings a similar type of physical play and can make life just as difficult on OSU if it isn’t ready for the challenge.

It’s no secret that Ohio State has some of the top skill players in the country. Even with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson opting out, TreVeyon Henderson and Heisman finalist, C.J. Stroud still leads a talented group. However, it all starts with the big fellas upfront. The line must give Stroud and the receivers time to work as well as open holes for Henderson. It doesn’t matter how talented the skill guys are if the line doesn’t do its job.

The Utes defense is the real deal, ranked one spot ahead of Michigan, who make Ohio State’s offensive line look like a JV squad. Utah is stingy giving up only 315 yards per game. Remember this is a defense that shut down an Oregon team that racked up 35 points at Ohio State. And they did it twice holding the Ducks to 17 total points combined in those two games.

On the defensive side of the ball, it’s the same story. The line must get some pressure and not get manhandled up and down the field. Even when everyone in the stadium knew Michigan was going to run the ball, the Wolverines still racked up big chunks of yards.

Utah has a workhorse of a running back in Tavion Thomas who has rushed for over 1,000 yards crossed the goal line 20 times. The Utes will look to use the same smash-mouth formula that embarrassed the Buckeyes when Hassan Haskins ran wild. But it’s not just Thomas. Utah boasts three more players with more than 60 rushing attempts, all averaging over five yards per carry, which includes quarterback Cameron Rising.

Speaking of Rising, the Utes’ quarterback is a game manager and doesn’t make many mistakes. Utah doesn’t throw the ball as much as some teams in this day and age of pass-happy offensives, but when it does the Utah QB is accurate, completing over 60% of his passes. Pressure will be key in not letting Rising get comfortable in the pocket, but also not letting him move the chains with his more than capable legs.

Any football coach in America will tell you football games are won and lost in the trenches. This game will be no exception.

Two Key Players for Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson – Running Back

TreVeyon Henderson has been a star for Ohio State as a true freshman. With so much focus on the three-headed receiving monster of Olave, Wilson, and Smith-Njigba, Henderson is sometimes forgotten. With two of those three opting out of the Rose Bowl to focus on the NFL draft, the freshman phenom could have a huge impact on New Year’s Day.

Steele Chambers – Linebacker

A running back turned linebacker, Steele Chambers has quietly become one of the most consistent players on the Ohio State defense. He’s shown steady improvement throughout the season and will have to continue that progress while trying to contain the Utah running game or risk a repeat performance of November 27. Of course, stopping the Utes’ rushing attack just got a little more difficult with Haskell Garrett opting out of the Rose Bowl.

The Prediction

Ohio State got punched in the mouth the last time it took the field. The Buckeyes were dominated where it matters most… in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The offensive line was unable to give C.J. Stroud much time and the defensive line got pushed around unlike any OSU team in my lifetime. It was not a good look, to say the least.

How will the Buckeye’s respond after being embarrassed in Ann Arbor a month ago? I think that’s the question everyone wants to know. Listening to the players talk in the weeks since that game, it seems it was a wake-up call for a team that’s way too talented to be dominated again.

Ryan Day and OSU had to learn something from the debacle that took place in Michigan. And I think they did. Utah will give the Bucks everything they’ve got, but thanks to Wolverine fans who have been poking the scarlet and gray bear since late November, this Ohio State team is angry and they have something to prove to the nation as well as themselves.

Final Score

Ohio State 42, Utah 35

