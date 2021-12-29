Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl statistical breakdown: How the Buckeyes and Utes stack up
Ohio State and Utah are getting ever so closer to facing off in the Rose Bowl Saturday.
The Buckeyes are still reeling from a loss to Michigan for the first time in nearly a decade and will have to try and find a way to be more physical against a Utes squad that will try to punch them in the mouth.
It’s the first time Utah has played in the Rose Bowl, and the Pac-12 champion is motivated and eager to show the nation it belongs in the conversation among the top teams in the country.
Utah likes to pound the ball, but will throw the ball with play-action and utilize tight ends to create more gaps and mismatches to address. We all know how explosive the Ohio State offense is, but how smooth will the operation be with two of the best receivers in the game sitting out to prepare for the NFL draft?
It’s an intriguing matchup, and to help you prepare for it, we’re looking at how both teams compare to each other statistically.
Scoring Offense
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 1 in the nation (45.5 PPG)
Utah | No. 19 in the nation (35.5 PPG)
Rushing Offense
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) races up the sideline for a touchdown during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 41 in the nation (186.5 rushing YPG)
Utah | No. 13 in the nation (216.1 rushing YPG)
Passing Offense
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) dashes past Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Marquel Dismuke (9) during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Nov. 6, 2021. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 4 in the nation (364.9 passing YPG)
Utah | No. 87 in the nation (212.5 passing YPG)
Total Offense
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates his touchdowns catch with offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) against Oregon Ducks in the second quarter of their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 1 in the nation (551.4 total YPG)
Utah | No. 47 in the nation (428.6 total YPG)
First Downs
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 8 in the nation (320 first downs)
Utah | No. 15 in the nation (315 first downs)
Penalties
Dec. 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates against the Oregon Ducks in the second half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 86 in the nation (58.33 penalty yards per game)
Utah | No. 26 in the nation (44.77 penalty yards per game)
Turnover Margin
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) runs the ball after an interception during the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 10 (tie) in the nation (plus-10 turnover margin)
Utah | No. 70 (tie) in the nation (even turnover margin)
Sacks Allowed
Nov. 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks downfield during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 20 in the nation (1.42 sacks per game)
Utah | No. 6 in the nation (.92 sacks per game)
Scoring Defense
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) recovers a fumble and scores a touchdown against Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 30, 2021. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 23 (tie) in the nation (20.92 PPG)
Utah | No. 22 in the nation (20.62 PPG)
Rushing Defense
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates a sack by linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV (21) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 19 in the nation (118.5 rushing YPG)
Utah | No. 20 in the nation (120.1 rushing YPG)
Passing Defense
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) knocks the ball away from Oregon Ducks wide receiver Devon Williams (2) in the first quarter of their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 98 in the nation (246.9 passing YPG)
Utah | No. 24 in the nation (195.3 passing YPG)
Total Defense
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) celebrate after sacking Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 47 in the nation (365.4 total YPG)
Utah | No. 11 in the nation (315.4 total YPG)
Sacks
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) and defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) sack Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 20 (tie) in the nation (3.0 sacks per game)
Utah | No. 11 in the nation (3.23 sacks per game)
3rd Down Conversions (offense)
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 3 in the nation (52.7%)
Utah | No. 8 in the nation (48.7 %)
3rd Down Conversion (defense)
Nov. 20, 2021; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) rushes on defense at Michigan State Spartans guard Kevin Jarvis (75) at Ohio Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 95 in the nation (41.4%)
Utah | No. 47 in the nation (37.0%)
Red Zone Offense
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) runs the football during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue University Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 13, 2021. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 5 in the nation (92.6%)
Utah | No. 80 (tie) in the nation (82.4%)
Red Zone Defense
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) celebrates after sacking Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Akron Zips on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. USA TODAY Sports
Breaking it Down
Ohio State | No. 71 in the nation (83.8%)
Utah | No. 38 in the nation (78.6%)
[listicle id=70767]
[listicle id=69189]
Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.
1
1