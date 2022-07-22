Ohio State vs. UNC hoops contest in CBS Sports Classic tipoff time set

It was announced earlier this year that Ohio State basketball would take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual CBS Sports Classic, but a definitive tip-off time was yet to be determined.

Until now.

According to a release from the OSU athletic department on Thursday, the Buckeyes and Tar Heels will face each other Friday, December 17, at 3 pm ET in Madison Square Garden. That game will be followed by Kentucky vs. UCLA immediately after.

In addition to that, it was also announced that the CBS Sports Classic, an annual event featuring Ohio State, Kentucky, North Carolina, and UCLA, will be extended for three more years, through 2026. That is welcome news because it was unknown how the announced additions of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten would impact the event. The same four teams have been a part of the format that rotates around the country since 2014.

Buckeyes in The Big Apple 🍎 We're headed to MSG on December 17th to take on the UNC Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic! 🔗: https://t.co/8pCd8vH1xk#Team124 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/suQj3rUI7L — 𝓣𝓱𝓮™ Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) July 21, 2022

If you are looking for a reason to visit the Big Apple, tickets for the CBS Sports Classic will go on sale sometime in August. Fans can register to receive direct email alerts at http://www.cbssportsclassic.com/tickets. Registering ahead of time will allow for a presale event before the rest of the public can purchase.

This year’s event will mark the eighth time Ohio State has taken part. The Buckeyes own a 4-3 record. It’ll be the third matchup with North Carolina in this format, with the Tar Heels winning the first two (in 2014 and 2017). It’ll be the sixteenth overall meeting between the two programs with UNC holding a 12-3 advantage, though OSU won in dominating fashion 74-49 in the Dean Dome back in 2019.

