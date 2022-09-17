Ohio State vs. Toledo: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Phil Harrison
·3 min read

The Ohio State football team is preparing for its third step in the 2022 college football season, and this time it’s against an in-state opponent, the Toledo Rockets. And hey! it’s a night game, so that’s always fun.

This one isn’t expected to be much of a contest based on the odds released by our friends at Tipico, but the Buckeyes will still need to find a way to get motivated, put their foot on the gas early, and put this one away. After all, we’ve already seen teams this season pull the upset when everyone least expected it.

It’s an OSU football game day Saturday, and we know you are interested in finding the game, inviting over a few of your closest scarlet and gray-clad fans, and taking in all that goes along with being an Ohio State fan. If you are looking for information on how to find the game, you’ve come to the right place.

Here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the game Saturday night.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, September 10

  • Time: Noon  ET

  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State injury report

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fends off Utah cornerback Micah Bernard as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the 2022 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Ohio State doesn’t provide an injury report, but everyone will be looking at whether or not receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be 100%. They are expected to play.

We’ll have more information when the Buckeye program releases its availability report a couple of hours prior to the game.

Toledo

There are no known injuries to report for the Rockets.

There is no information about any players potentially being injured and unavailable for the Red Wolves.

 

Players to watch

Ohio State and its place in College Football News' post-spring ranking
Ohio State and its place in College Football News' post-spring ranking

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver – Everyone knows how good Smith-Njigba is in the passing game. He got knocked out of the Notre Dame game early and has been unavailable since nursing an apparent hamstring injury. He’s expected to be back in this one, and it’ll be important to get him going, but watching how healthy he is as the team prepares to get going in the Big Ten part of the schedule next week.

2021 Stats

95 receptions for 1,606 yards and 9 TDs

Toledo

Dequan Finn, Quarterback – Finn is a true dual-threat quarterback that has put up good numbers so far in 2022, albeit against less than stellar competition. He can throw the ball, but the Ohio State defense will have to be aware of his ability to get out and run as well.

2022 Stats

33-of-54 for 388 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT (Passing)
19 rushes for 138 yards (7.3 avg.) and 3 TDs

[listicle id=96290]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan football game score vs. UConn Huskies: Live updates

    Michigan football game TV channel, radio, score, live updates and analysis as J.J. McCarthy leads the U-M Wolverines vs. Connecticut football

  • Ohio State vs. Toledo Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

    Our staff each take turns predicting the scores of Ohio State's game against Toledo Saturday night. #GoBucks

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders discharged from hospital following removal of thyroid cancer

    Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) was released from the hospital on Saturday after undergoing a procedure to remove thyroid cancer. Huckabee Sanders, who served for a time as former President Trump’s White House press secretary shared a picture of herself riding home from the hospital with her husband. “One our way home from…

  • Migrants dropped on Martha's Vineyard in political 'stunt'

    STORY: Carrying whatever small luggage they had, a group of migrants from South America arrived on the wealthy Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard Wednesday. Two chartered planes carried them to the politically liberal enclave, part of a campaign by Republican governors to shift the immigration burden to Democratic areas.With a population of just 20,000, some Martha's Vineyard residents Thursday decried the move as a political "stunt," as local officials and volunteers scrambled to help the confused new arrivals, like&nbsp;Uvaldo Arcaya, who said he fled political persecution in Venezuela, and hopes to find work in the U.S."I have a lot of faith and patience in the people here, and they're helping us."&nbsp;Though a Massachusetts state representative said the passengers had arrived from Texas, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took credit for sending this group."All those people in DC and New York were beating their chests when Trump was president, saying they were so proud to be sanctuary jurisdictions, saying how bad it was to have a secure border. The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they all the sudden go berserk."On Thursday morning,&nbsp;another&nbsp;group of migrants bused in from Texas arrived in Washington D.C. and were left stranded next to the U.S. Naval Observatory, home to Vice President Kamala Harris.David Morales told Reuters he came from Venezuela&nbsp;before embarking on the 40-hour long bus ride.“A very long trip, quite tough. We didn't expect to be left adrift here, without knowing where to head to. Our objective is to reach New York.''Carla Bustillos, a volunteer working with NGOs that care for migrants, said they were waiting for the buses to arrive at Union Station, only to find they had dropped the migrants off outside the Vice President's residency."So while we're doing this political show, we have human beings feeling that their suffering is being exploited. They have come to the United States to seek asylum and they have been told to get on these buses and promised that an organization would receive them here, give them food, shelter and a job.”The high profile moves of dropping migrants far from the border come as Republican Governor DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott both seek re-election in November. They say they are trying to push responsibility for a record number of border arrivals to Democratic strongholds, including Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.White House press secretary&nbsp;Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that Republicans are using the migrants as "political pawns".&nbsp;"The fact that Fox News, and not the Department of Homeland Security, the city or local NGOs were alerted about a plan to leave migrants - including children - on the side of a busy D.C. street makes clear that this was just a cruel, premeditated political stunt."A Freedom of Information Act request showed&nbsp;Texas has bused more than 7,000 migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City since April, spending nearly $13 million on the initiative through Aug. 8, according to state data obtained through.&nbsp;

  • Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery

    Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was discharged from an Arkansas hospital—cancer free,” said Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere. Deere told The Associated Press that Sanders, 40, plans to resume campaigning “soon,” but it was not known precisely when she would return.

  • Golf social media influencer Paige Spiranac has ceremonial swing at Brewers' new X-Golf America, then throws first pitch

    To celebrate the opening of X-Golf America at American Family Field, Paige Spiranac had the honors of conducting the ceremonial first drive this week.

  • Report: BYU’s Gunner Romney ruled out, Puka Nacua game-time decision vs. Oregon

    The BYU Cougars will be without wide receiver Gunner Romney and may be without Puka Nacua as well against the Ducks on Saturday.

  • WATCH: Ohio State drops Toledo trailer

    Time for the Ohio State football trailer for this week's game vs. Toledo! #GoBucks

  • ESPN College GameDay cast has mixed picks on MSU-Washington on Saturday

    See who on the ESPN College GameDay cast likes Michigan State to beat Washington on Saturday night

  • 10 things around $20 that you need if you feel like you're always running out of space

    If your home is starting to feel small and overcrowded, then it may be time to invest in space-saving products that can help you get organized.

  • Who's starting for the Buckeyes? The Ohio State football depth chart, roster vs. Toledo

    The Ohio State football team plays Toledo at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Here is the projected OSU depth chart for the game.

  • Where is Ohio State football in this week’s USA TODAY re-rank?

    Did Ohio State gain any traction this week in Paul Myerberg's re-rank of all the FBS teams? Better yet, should it have? #GoBucks

  • Notre Dame vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview

    Notre Dame vs Cal game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 3 game on Saturday, September 17

  • Ken Schreiber: Notre Dame football falls to 0-3, ending any playoff chances early

    Notre Dame is outcoached and outclassed in a loss to Marshall, ending any playoff chances

  • Arch Manning backs up 5-star status with epic performance

    Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.

  • What went wrong at Nebraska? How Scott Frost went from slam dunk to failure with Cornhuskers

    Scott Frost was supposed to be coaching Saturday against Oklahoma. Instead, he was fired just three games into his fifth season. What went so wrong?

  • Kurt Warner’s son gets the start for Temple today as a true freshman

    The son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner is getting a quick opportunity to show what he can do in college football. Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that E.J. Warner, a true freshman, will start for Temple on Saturday against Rutgers. Warner got a chance to play against Lafayette last weekend, replacing D’Wan Mathis. [more]

  • This Patriots streak is NFL's longest and it could end Week 2 vs. Steelers

    One of the Patriots' most impressive streaks -- the longest of its kind in the NFL currently -- could end Sunday in Week 2.

  • Rodemaker rallies Florida State to 35-31 win at Louisville

    Quarterback Tate Rodemaker came off the bench to lead Florida State to a come-from-behind 35-31 victory over Louisville on Friday night.

  • Brian Flores had other opportunities to coach, chose the Steelers

    It’s been presumed that former Dolphins coach Brian Flores had no opportunities to keep working in the NFL, after daring to advance his legal rights by filing a lawsuit against the league and several of its teams, and that the Steelers threw him a lifeline. That presumption may not be accurate. In a new interview [more]