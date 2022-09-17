Ohio State vs. Toledo: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The Ohio State football team is preparing for its third step in the 2022 college football season, and this time it’s against an in-state opponent, the Toledo Rockets. And hey! it’s a night game, so that’s always fun.

This one isn’t expected to be much of a contest based on the odds released by our friends at Tipico, but the Buckeyes will still need to find a way to get motivated, put their foot on the gas early, and put this one away. After all, we’ve already seen teams this season pull the upset when everyone least expected it.

It’s an OSU football game day Saturday, and we know you are interested in finding the game, inviting over a few of your closest scarlet and gray-clad fans, and taking in all that goes along with being an Ohio State fan. If you are looking for information on how to find the game, you’ve come to the right place.

Here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the game Saturday night.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State injury report

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fends off Utah cornerback Micah Bernard as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the 2022 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Ohio State doesn’t provide an injury report, but everyone will be looking at whether or not receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be 100%. They are expected to play.

We’ll have more information when the Buckeye program releases its availability report a couple of hours prior to the game.

Story continues

Toledo

There are no known injuries to report for the Rockets.

There is no information about any players potentially being injured and unavailable for the Red Wolves.

Players to watch

Ohio State and its place in College Football News' post-spring ranking

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver – Everyone knows how good Smith-Njigba is in the passing game. He got knocked out of the Notre Dame game early and has been unavailable since nursing an apparent hamstring injury. He’s expected to be back in this one, and it’ll be important to get him going, but watching how healthy he is as the team prepares to get going in the Big Ten part of the schedule next week.

2021 Stats

95 receptions for 1,606 yards and 9 TDs

Toledo

Dequan Finn, Quarterback – Finn is a true dual-threat quarterback that has put up good numbers so far in 2022, albeit against less than stellar competition. He can throw the ball, but the Ohio State defense will have to be aware of his ability to get out and run as well.

2022 Stats

33-of-54 for 388 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT (Passing)

19 rushes for 138 yards (7.3 avg.) and 3 TDs

[listicle id=96290]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire