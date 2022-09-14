Ohio State vs Toledo prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Ohio State vs Toledo How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Ohio State (2-0), Toledo (2-0)

Ohio State vs Toledo Game Preview

Why Toledo Will Win

The Rockets are playing well.

They’re favored to be one of the contenders in the MAC, and they’ve had two tune-up games against LIU and UMass to get ready. Granted, they were supposed to beat them by a combined score of 92-10, but there hasn’t been any sort of a blip with good offensive balance and the mistakes kept to a minimum.

QB DeQuan Finn is going to be a problem.

He needs to be a bit more accurate, but he’ll test the Ohio State defense that’s been patting itself on the back for a great start, but …

Stopping Notre Dame apparently isn’t as big a deal as everyone made it out to be.

Finn has to get going on the ground and keep the attack rolling, the defensive plays behind the line have to continue, and …

Why Ohio State Will Win

Ohio State should be able to run the ball.

The offense hasn’t kicked in like it was supposed to. Jaxon Smith-Njigba hasn’t been 100%, CJ Stroud hasn’t put up massive numbers over the first two games – he’s been fantastic, though – and again, there’s a chance the D hasn’t been tested yet.

However, the running game has been solid, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams have been great, and it should all work against a Rocket defensive front that gave up over 200 yards to UMass.

Defensively, focus everything on Finn. Slow down Finn, make him win through the air, beat Toledo.

What’s Going To Happen

Any and all criticism of Ohio State right now is nitpicky.

The Notre Dame game was a bit of a fight, and the O isn’t the high-flying fun show we all expected over the first two games, but if this isn’t the No. 1 team in the country right now, it’s playing like a solid two.

Be careful, though. Toledo isn’t going to pull off the upset, but it’s got a decent enough starting 22 to keep this interesting if the Buckeyes are looking to conserve fuel for the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin next week.

Remember, Toledo had Notre Dame in big, big trouble last year in a 32-29 loss, the 2019 team pushed Kentucky and beat BYU, and the 2015 team stunned Arkansas. And …

Ohio State will be just fine.

Ohio State vs Toledo Prediction, Line

Ohio State 44, Toledo 20

Line: Oho State -32, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Ohio State vs Toledo Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

