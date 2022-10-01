Ohio State vs. Rutgers preview central. All game stories in one spot.

1
Phil Harrison
·3 min read

Each week we publish a lot of preview stories that include predictions, analysis, and commentary for the upcoming Ohio State football game. This week the Buckeyes host conference opponent Rutgers in a key Big Ten matchup that they can not afford to show up for.

We’ve heard from both head coaches, seen the odds published and changed, taken a look at a preview and prediction, and more. We’ve even thrown in some perspective from the Rutgers sideline.

So that you don’t have to scour this free Buckeye homer site to find what you need, we’ve indexed all of the preview stories in one spot for you to scroll and find what you need. We write stories, you read them, and you look smarter on game day among all your friends. It’s that easy.

Here is everything we published to date this week. Happy reading.

Our main preview and predicton

The opening odds for the game

How to find the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game

THE. Trailer.

We go behind enemy lines to talk about the game with Rutgers Wire

Five reasons Ohio State will beat Rutgers

Five of the most memorable games between Ohio State and Rutgers

How Greg Schiano took some things to Rutgers from his time at Ohio State

Ryan Day talks about the impact Greg Schiano has had on the Rutgers defense

Greg Schiano talks about his quarterbacks' health and going to Columbus to win

Greg Schiano discusses what he likes about C.J. Stroud

The improvement in Ohio State's defense from last season

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

Recommended Stories