Ohio State vs. Rutgers preview central. All game stories in one spot.

Each week we publish a lot of preview stories that include predictions, analysis, and commentary for the upcoming Ohio State football game. This week the Buckeyes host conference opponent Rutgers in a key Big Ten matchup that they can not afford to show up for.

We’ve heard from both head coaches, seen the odds published and changed, taken a look at a preview and prediction, and more. We’ve even thrown in some perspective from the Rutgers sideline.

So that you don’t have to scour this free Buckeye homer site to find what you need, we’ve indexed all of the preview stories in one spot for you to scroll and find what you need. We write stories, you read them, and you look smarter on game day among all your friends. It’s that easy.

Here is everything we published to date this week. Happy reading.

Our main preview and predicton

Everything you need to know as Rutgers travels to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes. #GoBucks https://t.co/ZGeF080ajq — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) September 29, 2022

The opening odds for the game

How to find the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game

Here’s how to find and watch the game vs. Rutgers Saturday afternoon, along with key players and injury notes. #GoBucks https://t.co/zYd1ndLP4o — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 1, 2022

THE. Trailer.

Catch the latest trailer from the Ohio State football team as things get ready to kick off against Rutgers Saturday. #GoBucks https://t.co/V45Omq60Jc — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 1, 2022

We go behind enemy lines to talk about the game with Rutgers Wire

See what Rutgers fans and media members think of Ohio State and the game this weekend in our Behind Enemy Lines Q&A with @KristianRDyer. #GoBucks https://t.co/3EibkS0FCn — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 1, 2022

Five reasons Ohio State will beat Rutgers

Five reasons Ohio State will take care of business against Rutgers Saturday. #GoBucks https://t.co/nCTNFRtoQB — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 1, 2022

Five of the most memorable games between Ohio State and Rutgers

Five of Ohio State’s most memorable games vs. Rutgers #GoBucks https://t.co/5ydLjeehsj — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) September 30, 2022

How Greg Schiano took some things to Rutgers from his time at Ohio State

How do you feel about Greg Schiano’s time at Ohio State? #GoBucks https://t.co/VzynwU8Dny — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) September 29, 2022

Ryan Day talks about the impact Greg Schiano has had on the Rutgers defense

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks impact of Greg Schiano on the Rutgers football defense. https://t.co/WDKtpzJZwR — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) October 1, 2022

Greg Schiano talks about his quarterbacks' health and going to Columbus to win

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano talks quarterbacks’ health. https://t.co/zI5QTDqFxZ — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) October 1, 2022

Greg Schiano discusses what he likes about C.J. Stroud

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano talks about the development of Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. https://t.co/i9bKdM40zP — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) September 30, 2022

The improvement in Ohio State's defense from last season

After some struggles last season, the Ohio State football defense is putting together a strong start, especially in Big Ten action. https://t.co/gm9RG6UqzF — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) October 1, 2022

