Ohio State vs. Rutgers preview central. All game stories in one spot.
Each week we publish a lot of preview stories that include predictions, analysis, and commentary for the upcoming Ohio State football game. This week the Buckeyes host conference opponent Rutgers in a key Big Ten matchup that they can not afford to show up for.
We’ve heard from both head coaches, seen the odds published and changed, taken a look at a preview and prediction, and more. We’ve even thrown in some perspective from the Rutgers sideline.
So that you don’t have to scour this free Buckeye homer site to find what you need, we’ve indexed all of the preview stories in one spot for you to scroll and find what you need. We write stories, you read them, and you look smarter on game day among all your friends. It’s that easy.
Here is everything we published to date this week. Happy reading.
Our main preview and predicton
Everything you need to know as Rutgers travels to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes. #GoBucks https://t.co/ZGeF080ajq
— Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) September 29, 2022
The opening odds for the game
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes @Tipico opening odds #GoBucks https://t.co/cNk2n0u6eB
— Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) September 28, 2022
How to find the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game
Here’s how to find and watch the game vs. Rutgers Saturday afternoon, along with key players and injury notes. #GoBucks https://t.co/zYd1ndLP4o
— Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 1, 2022
THE. Trailer.
Catch the latest trailer from the Ohio State football team as things get ready to kick off against Rutgers Saturday. #GoBucks https://t.co/V45Omq60Jc
— Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 1, 2022
We go behind enemy lines to talk about the game with Rutgers Wire
See what Rutgers fans and media members think of Ohio State and the game this weekend in our Behind Enemy Lines Q&A with @KristianRDyer. #GoBucks https://t.co/3EibkS0FCn
— Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 1, 2022
Five reasons Ohio State will beat Rutgers
Five reasons Ohio State will take care of business against Rutgers Saturday. #GoBucks https://t.co/nCTNFRtoQB
— Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 1, 2022
Five of the most memorable games between Ohio State and Rutgers
Five of Ohio State’s most memorable games vs. Rutgers #GoBucks https://t.co/5ydLjeehsj
— Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) September 30, 2022
How Greg Schiano took some things to Rutgers from his time at Ohio State
How do you feel about Greg Schiano’s time at Ohio State? #GoBucks https://t.co/VzynwU8Dny
— Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) September 29, 2022
Ryan Day talks about the impact Greg Schiano has had on the Rutgers defense
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks impact of Greg Schiano on the Rutgers football defense. https://t.co/WDKtpzJZwR
— RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) October 1, 2022
Greg Schiano talks about his quarterbacks' health and going to Columbus to win
Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano talks quarterbacks’ health. https://t.co/zI5QTDqFxZ
— RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) October 1, 2022
Greg Schiano discusses what he likes about C.J. Stroud
Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano talks about the development of Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. https://t.co/i9bKdM40zP
— RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) September 30, 2022
The improvement in Ohio State's defense from last season
After some struggles last season, the Ohio State football defense is putting together a strong start, especially in Big Ten action. https://t.co/gm9RG6UqzF
— RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) October 1, 2022
