Ohio State vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview
Ohio State vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1
Ohio State vs Rutgers How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 1
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH
How To Watch: BTN
Record: Ohio State (4-0), Rutgers (3-1)
Ohio State vs Rutgers Game Preview
Why Rutgers Will Win
The Scarlet Knights have the style to keep the score low and the game reasonably close. They might have lost to Iowa 27-10, but they never let it get out of hand.
They’re still No. 2 in the nation against the run, they’re terrific at slowing things down to a dead stop, and they’re not giving up a slew of big plays.
No, the offense can’t keep up the pace if Ohio State gets moving, but Evan Simon was able to throw for 300 yards against Iowa. He’s going to rip it – even if he’s not all that accurate – and he has just enough ability to push the Buckeye secondary a bit.
However …
Why Ohio State Will Win
The Rutgers offensive line isn’t playing well enough.
Moore was under too much pressure, the running game didn’t have anywhere to move against Iowa, and now the Ohio State defensive front will have its chance to step up.
The Scarlet Knights have zero margin for error, but they turned it over three times against Iowa and haven’t been tight enough with penalties. For this to work, they have to take the ball away – like they did with three turnovers forced in the win over Boston College – and keep doing it.
Ohio State has only turned it over twice this year and has a grand total of four penalties in the last two games.
The offense is a machine. Nitpick all you want, but CJ Stroud is playing at the Heisman level everyone was expecting, the ground game has been amazing, and …
What’s Going To Happen
This will be over two drives in.
The Rutgers defense will come up with a few big plays to prevent total annihilation, but the offense won’t do enough to to prevent partial annihilation.
Ohio State won’t screw up enough to make this interesting.
Ohio State vs Rutgers Prediction, Line
Ohio State 50, Rutgers 13
Line: Ohio State -41, o/u: 60
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Ohio State vs Rutgers Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
