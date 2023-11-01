Ohio State vs. Rutgers complete preview and prediction

Will the Ohio State football team ever get a break? After taking care of Wisconsin in Madison this past Saturday for a night game, the Buckeyes face another team with a winning record in Rutgers.

I know what you’re thinking … “but it’s Rutgers” and I’m not saying you’re wrong. But this isn’t your typical doormat Scarlet Knights. No, head coach Greg Schiano has his team playing at a much higher level than in years past. Yes, they lost to Wisconsin and yes, they squeaked one out against Michigan State, but this team has the tools to make an upset bid against the mighty Buckeyes.

Time to get ready for another week in the Big Ten as Ohio State looks to keep its record unblemished. Let’s dive into our complete preview and prediction for the game.

Records and Broadcast Information

Records

Ohio State (8-0), Rutgers (6-2)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Game Time: Noon ET

Network: CBS – Stream fuboTV (watch here)

Venue: SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey), Capacity: 52,454

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 9-0

Last Meeting: Ohio State defeated Rutgers, 49-10, in 2022

Ohio State Potential Game Plan for Victory

Be honest. How many of you knew that Rutgers has one of the top defenses in the country? A top-10 ranked defense? Me neither, but here we are. Greg Schiano has the Scarlet Knights playing their best football since 2014 … the last time Rutgers was bowl-eligible. But is this football team for real? Let’s take a look.

Clearly, Rutgers hasn’t played the level of competition that Ohio State has faced up to this point in the season. The only ranked opponent for the Knights was Michigan and the final score of that game was 31-7. However, Schiano’s squad was only down 10 points into the third quarter.

The strength of this defense is found in the passing game. The Knights are only giving up 156 yards through the air which is good enough for second in the nation. On the other hand, opponents are averaging more than 120 yards per game on the ground. This favors Ohio State, especially now that TreVeyon Henderson seems to be fully healthy again. We say it often, but establishing the running game will help open up the pass.

On the defensive side of the ball, Rutgers has the second leading rusher in the Big Ten. Kyle Monangai has accumulated 744 yards and averages 5.2 yards per carry. However, the only time Monangai has faced a dominant defense, he was held to just 31 yards against the Wolverines.

The Knights don’t have much of a passing game to speak of which should allow the defensive front to focus on the run and get after the quarterback. If the Buckeyes can stop the run, which they’ve done all season, it could be a long day for Schiano’s club.

Key Offensive Player for Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson – Running Back

TreVeyon Henderson is simply a game-changer. Rutgers boasts a solid defense, but its weakness lies in stopping the run. Enter Henderson who will look to build on a spectacular performance against Wisconsin. Having the talented running back gives the Buckeye offense another home run threat besides Marvin Harrison Jr.

Key Defensive Player for Ohio State

Steele Chambers – Linebacker

It seemed like Tommy Eichenberg came alive against Wisconsin on Saturday, so we’ll go with the other linebacker, Steele Chambers. It’s not that Chambers has played poorly, but he had such an outstanding 2022 season that maybe we just expected more. Jim Knowles changed some things up to guard against the big plays and so the linebackers have had to adjust their play as well. Chambers took steps in the right direction in Madison and I expect more this week in New Jersey.

The Prediction

Greg Schiano has done an outstanding job reviving the Rutgers program for a second time around. The Scarlet Knights are heading to a bowl game for the first time in almost a decade. Schiano was made to coach in the Garden State and is a perfect fit for New Jersey’s state university.

While Rutgers has improved greatly, the Scarlet Knights were blown out by the only ranked team they’ve played. Schiano will have his team pumped up and ready to play Ohio State, but the Buckeyes simply have too much talent on both sides of the ball for the Knights to keep up. The offense rolls and the defense continues its stingy ways.

Final Score

Ohio State 42, Rutgers 10

Line

Ohio State minus -18.5

