Ohio State vs. Rutgers Buckeyes Wire staff predictions
And we’re off with Week 5 of the college football season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on tap as the next opponent for an Ohio State team that seems to be putting it all together.
Every week we like to ask our writers to make score predictions for the OSU game and Mark, Phil, and Josh are here again to give you their take on what this one might look like. Needless to say, the game is one that Ohio State is expected to win rather handily, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be in front of a high-definition television or streaming device, or that a real, live competitive American football game will break out.
Here’s a look at what each writer on our Buckeyes Wire staff predicts for the final score and outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers.
Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer
The Prediction
I love Greg Schiano and what he can do with the culture of a football team. I like this Rutgers team and what it stands for and where the program seems to be heading. However, there is simply too much talent on the Ohio State sideline for a program still looking to get back to competitive respectability. Look for the Buckeyes to run away with this one and give up some late junk points.
Score
Ohio State 52, Rutgers 17
Mark Russell, Featured Writer
The Prediction
Once conference play starts, no team should ever be overlooked. Rutgers has experienced continued improvement since Greg Schiano returned to Piscataway to lead the Scarlet Knights.
Unfortunately for Schiano, as much as he’s started turning the tide in the Garden State, he just doesn’t have the horses to compete with the thoroughbred that is the Ohio State Buckeyes. With an impending date with Michigan State for the Buckeye’s first road game, OSU won’t look past Rutgers.
Ohio State continues to roll and moves to 5-0 on the season.
Score
Ohio State 63, Rutgers 13
Josh Keatley, Featured Writer
The Prediction
The Buckeyes routinely destroy the Scarlet Knights as evidenced by their undefeated record against Rutgers with an average margin of victory of 42.5 points.
Score
Ohio State 49, Rutgers 0
