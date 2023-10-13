Ohio State vs. Purdue: How to watch, stream, plus key players

Ohio State had a very slow start against undefeated Maryland last Saturday but then found its groove through the air in the second half and pulled away from the Terps, winning with a final score of 37-17 to remain undefeated.

That journey continues this week with a road trip to West Lafayette to take on a Purdue team that has made things challenging for the visiting Buckeyes over the most recent years, including a 49-20 loss in 2018 that we all remember far too well.

This week is a little different because the game is a little more difficult to find because of where it’s streaming, but if you’re here, we have everything you need to know to find and watch the game, as well as some key players to keep an eye on.

How to watch, stream Ohio State vs. Maryland

When and where you should tune in to see the game

Date | Saturday, Oct. 14

Time | Noon ET

TV Channel | None

Live Stream | Peacock only

Player to Watch from both sides

Ohio State

Kyle McCord, Quarterback – Just like last week, we’ll all be keeping an eye on the Ohio Sate starting quarterback. He’s gotten a little too much criticism and is coming along just like you’d like to see a guy trying to figure it out. He needs to continue to gain confidence and play with poise, showing more growth in a road environment because there are bigger things ahead.



2023 stats

93-of-142 (65.5%) for 1,375 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT

Purdue

Devin Mockobee, Running Back – Mockobee is a great story, going from a walk-on to a scholoarship player, and he’s going to be a key story in this game. Look for Purdue to run the ball and try to take possessions away from Ohio State. He leads the team in rushing with 368 yards on the ground, and if he can be a steady force in this one, the game plan will be in full effect.

2023 stats

87 rushes for 368 yards (4.2 avg.), 4 TDs

14 rec. for 94 yards (6.7 avg.) 0 TD

