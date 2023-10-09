What is Ohio State vs. Purdue spread? OSU remains significant favorite vs. Boilermakers

Ohio State faces nearly a three-touchdown spread on the road against Purdue.

Coming off a 20-point win against Maryland, the Buckeyes will return to West Lafayette, Indiana Saturday at noon for the first time since their 2018 loss to the Boilermakers.

Ohio State vs. Purdue will stream only on Peacock.

Ohio State is a consensus 19.5-point favorite against Purdue, which has won two of its six games in 2023 and lost last week's game against Iowa.

While they are undefeated through five games, the Buckeyes have covered the spread twice in 2023: Western Kentucky (-30) and Maryland (-17).

Purdue has covered the spread in each of its wins against Virginia Tech and Illinois this season.

Here are the Ohio State vs. Purdue spreads from a few top sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Purdue spread

BetMGM: Ohio State -19.5, O/U 51.5

FanDuel: Ohio State -19.5, O/U 51.5

DraftKings: Ohio State -19.5, O/U 52

Bet365: Ohio State -19, O/U 51.5

