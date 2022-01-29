Ohio State vs Purdue prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 30

Ohio State vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Ohio State (13-4), Purdue (17-3)

Ohio State vs Purdue Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

The schedule hasn’t been a killer lately, but the team is playing well, the defense has been terrific, and the shots have been falling.

The problems come when the threes aren’t falling and the turnovers start flowing, but the Buckeyes have given it up just 22 times over the last three games and they’ve been demons on the offensive glass.

Purdue doesn’t force teams into too many mistakes and it’s just okay at guarding the three.

It might be this simple. Ohio State doesn’t lose when it hit 40% or more from three – 7-0 when it does that – but …

Why Purdue Will Win

Purdue has only allowed five teams to get to 40% or better from three, and it won four of those games.

And no, Ohio State isn’t getting 18 offensive rebounds like it did against Minnesota.

Third in the nation in field goal percentage, the Boilermakers have been lights out from the field and amazing from three over the last several games. They rolled into Iowa and didn’t let the Hawkeyes breathe, hitting 61% from the field and going off from three.

It’s not all just about making the outside shots, but Purdue has pumped in 40% or better from three in five of its last seven games. The open shots will be there.

What’s Going To Happen

Purdue won’t be nearly as hot as it was in Iowa City, and Ohio State is solid – for the most part – on the road, but shooting matters. Purdue is better at it.

The Buckeyes aren’t going to generate enough turnovers for easy points, but they’re great from the field, too. Purdue will pull away on a few three to go on a bit of a run in the second half, but it’ll take a while to get that separation.

Ohio State vs Purdue Prediction, Lines

Purdue 82, Ohio State 73

