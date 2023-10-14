Ohio State vs. Purdue Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

Here we go with another weekend of Ohio State football, and we’ve been pumping out the content all week to get you ready for the trip to West Lafayette.

And while it’s clear that the Buckeyes are the much more talented team on paper than Purdue, we’ve seen them struggle with the Boilermakers in the most recent of years, and any OSU fan has to be at least a little on edge with what we’ve seen in year’s past.

One thing we like to do before each OSU game is to let each of our writers weigh in on what they think will happen each week with the game Ohio State plays in. We’re doing the same thing this week to see where the consensus lies here on this OSU homer website.

Here’s what each of our five writers had to say, complete with a score prediction for Ohio State vs. Purdue Saturday.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

The Prediction

This shouldn’t be a game, but something about the Purdue ghosts of the past and the seemingly strenuous way Ohio State has won so far this year have me a little gun shy. Don’t be surprised if the Buckeyes come out a little sleepy again on the road and again don’t look the part. Eventually though, the skill and depth of OSU wins out against a Purdue team that just doesn’t have the horses to hang for a full game.

Score

Ohio State 31, Purdue 17

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

The Prediction

Purdue looks like a team that is rebuilding. The Boilermakers have had some good moments and some not-so-good moments. Ohio State is coming into this game not looking ahead but with a mindset of needing to tie up some loose ends before Penn State comes calling.

Because of that, I think the Buckeyes will come out focused from the start. It sounds as if Treveyon Henderson will be back this week, which is not good news for Purdue. Hopefully Justin Frye can get things figured out on the offensive line, but the Boilers simply don’t have the personnel to hang with the Buckeyes. Ohio State wins big.

Score

Ohio State 56, Purdue 13

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

The Prediction

At first glance, this spread is the same we saw last week for Ohio State and the Terrapins, and it should be very obvious the Boilermakers are not nearly as talented as Maryland. This leads me to lean toward taking the Buckeyes as the heavy favorite.

A fun tidbit in regard to the total, is that Ohio State is currently 1-4 to the over while Purdue is 3-3, but this week feels like a good time for the Buckeyes offense to roll and hit that over.

SCORE

Ohio State 42, Purdue 14

Michael Chen, Featured Writer

The Prediction

For me, the biggest question is will Ohio State play down to Purdue and be looking ahead to Penn State next week. The Boilermakers are in an obvious transition year with Ryan Walters in his first season at the helm. After last week’s slow start following the bye, you have to believe that Ryan Day will have this team ready to go for a noon kickoff. Buckeyes win big, somewhat exercising the West Lafayette demons.

SCORE

Ohio State 42, Purdue 10

Evan Bachman, Featured Writer

The Prediction

My biggest question for this game is if the Buckeyes can find a consistent rhythm on offense from the start of the game. This is an offense that has been prone to slow starts this season including last week against Maryland, so how well the Buckeyes execute their first few drives will be something to look out for.

Score

Ohio State 35, Purdue 14

